German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

The gains here belie the more tepid mood in the market as we count down to the FOMC meeting later today. US futures are slightly higher as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.1%. That suggests a more tentative stance after the Wall Street decline yesterday, as investors wait on the Fed for more clues.