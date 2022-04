German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%

In part, it is to do with the more solid gains in Wall Street yesterday. But overall risk tones are faring better as the market is sticking more with the 'peak inflation' narrative so far on the week. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% as we see a slight retreat in bond yields for now.