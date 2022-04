German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures flat

European equities look to be coming off the long weekend with a more dour mood, though US futures are holding higher after yesterday's light retreat. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures up 0.5% currently.

In FX, the yen remains the notable mover with USD/JPY up over 120 pips to 128.17 currently.