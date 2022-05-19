German DAX futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.5%

In part, there is some catching up to do for European equities to the bloodbath in Wall Street yesterday. It was a humbling moment for dip buyers with the S&P 500 having erased its rebound from the past few days, posting its lowest daily close since March last year.

The more cautious risk sentiment is still lingering, with US futures also tracking lower now in the past half-hour. S&P 500 futures are down 9 points, or 0.2%, currently.