German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.4%

After the poor showing in Wall Street yesterday, equities sentiment remains on edge and there are some sluggish tones being observed to start the day. The softer mood in Chinese equities amid more COVID-19 restrictions isn't helping as we get into European morning trade.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, and Dow futures down 0.2% currently.