German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.5%

Some of the declines is in part a catch up to the late drop in US stocks on Friday but the overall risk mood is also looking more pensive to start the new week. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% on the day currently. Given that it is Fed week, it will be hard to really read much into any moves until we get past the main event on Wednesday.