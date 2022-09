German DAX futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

The overall risk mood is keeping more defensive as markets stay in a sell everything mood for the most part. S&P 500 futures are down 0.7%, so that is reflecting continued pressure on equities at the moment. The DAX looks set for a drop below its 50.0 Fib retracement level (after having broken support from its March and July lows) and that will also put pressure on its 100-month moving average at 12,166.