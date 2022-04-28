German DAX futures +0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%

Equities are finding some relief so far today, looking to shave off some of the declines in April going into month-end. Meta's earnings beat yesterday is also helping, with Nasdaq futures up 1.4% at the moment. S&P 500 futures are up 0.9% while Dow futures are up 0.4%.

It is but a bit of a reprieve as economic woes stemming from soaring prices/inflation continue to plague consumer confidence in general.

For some context, the DAX is still down over 4% this month with the S&P 500 down by over 7% coming into today. Pain.