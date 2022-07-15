German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%

European indices missed out on the late recovery in Wall Street yesterday, which benefited from Fed speakers siding with a 75 bps rate hike. Although US stocks did end the day lower (Nasdaq was flat), it was a decent recovery to close near the highs for the day at least. As such, Europe is likely to play catch up to that.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up slightly by just 0.1% with all eyes resting on the US retail sales data later today.