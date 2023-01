German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

US stocks began yesterday with a more optimistic note but fell off after, so we're seeing some element of catching up from Europe today as well. S&P 500 futures are also looking more cautious, down 7 points, or 0.2%, at the moment. There is little change among major currencies still, as market players eye remarks from Fed chair Powell later today.