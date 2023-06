German DAX futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.9%

This comes as US futures are also tilting lower, with S&P 500 futures now down 0.25% on the day following yesterday's decline. The risk rotation continues to play out as flows are moving into bonds it would seem. A surprise 50 bps rate hike by the BOE today would surely hurt sentiment even more, so just be mindful of that possibility.