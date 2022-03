German DAX futures +1.0%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%

This follows the solid showing yesterday, with European indices posting near 1% gains across the board. The positive vibes at the open here should see most major indices in the region open at four-week highs.

Elsewhere, US futures are up around 0.1% as risk tones are holding up to start the session.