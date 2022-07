German DAX futures -1.0%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.7%

The selling continues as we get into the month/quarter, with US futures also down heavily at the moment. S&P 500 futures are down 0.9%, Nasdaq futures down 1.0%, and Dow futures down 0.8%.

The more negative risk mood is keeping the dollar and yen more bid while the aussie and kiwi are showing signs of cracking under the pressure.