German DAX futures -1.3%

UK FTSE futures -1.0%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.1%

It's a bit of a double whammy for European stocks as they have to play some catching up to the late drop in Wall Street yesterday, while facing the more sour mood in markets today as well. The negative tone here underscores the risk-off sentiment with US futures also marked lower ahead of the session open.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 1.0%, and Dow futures down 0.1%.