German DAX futures -1.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.1%

This carries over the selling from Friday with S&P 500 futures also marked down by 1.0% at the moment. May is starting off awfully the same as how April went and if deleveraging is the theme, it is going to be another testing month for stocks.

The S&P 500 is testing the 4,100 level with its 100-week moving average @ 4,041 in focus: