German DAX futures +1.9%

UK FTSE futures +1.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.4%

The mood music as we get into Europe looks to be a bit better but markets can be rather fickle-minded these days. So, just be wary in case we do see headlines that cause a turn in sentiment. But for now, stocks are looking more positive and that should provide some comfort for the euro as well.

Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping higher on the day, up by roughly 0.5%.