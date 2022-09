German DAX futures -1.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.9%

European indices closed before the FOMC meeting decision yesterday and avoided the late selling in the aftermath, so there's some element of catch up to the early moves today. That said, equities sentiment is still not looking brigh with S&P 500 futures down another 19 points, or 0.4%, so far today. That follows the 1.7% decline in the cash market yesterday.