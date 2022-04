German DAX futures -1.5%

UK FTSE futures -1.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.2%

European equities have some catching up to do with the late plunge in US stocks yesterday. The more cautious risk tone so far on the day isn't really helping either, with S&P 500 futures also sitting lower by 0.2%.

The more sluggish risk mood is continuing to weigh on the aussie and kiwi, with the former down 0.3% to 0.7347 against the dollar and the latter down 0.6% to 0.6700 against the greenback.