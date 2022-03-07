German DAX futures -2.7%

UK FTSE futures -1.7%

European stocks endured a horrible week of trading last week, posting their worst losses since the pandemic drop in March 2020. As the Russia-Ukraine situation remains tense and the risks of further restrictions against Russia - which will impact Europe as well, oil especially - continuing to play out, it continues to weigh heavily on sentiment.

US futures are also more subdued with S&P 500 futures down 1.1%, Nasdaq futures down 1.5%, and Dow futures down 0.9%.