German DAX futures -2.2%

UK FTSE futures -1.6%

The drop in European futures is exacerbated by the declines in Wall Street yesterday post-Fed, which came after the European close. That just adds to the more dour mood on the day with US futures also markedly lower currently. S&P 500 futures are down 1.4%, Nasdaq futures down 1.7%, and Dow futures down 1.2% at the moment.