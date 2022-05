German DAX futures -2.2%

UK FTSE futures -1.7%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.8%

European equities missed out on the late plunge in US stocks yesterday, so this is in part to do with a catch up to that. Risk sentiment is struggling overall with tech bearing the brunt of it all. S&P 500 futures are down another 0.2% on the day and that isn't helping much with the overall mood ahead of the open in Europe.