German DAX futures -3.4%

UK FTSE futures -1.2%

The negative mood comes as European gas prices are expected to jump at the open after Russia decided to keep the Nord Stream pipeline shut indefinitely. The euro is also feeling the pinch with a drop to fresh 20-year lows below 0.9900 against the dollar, now trading at 0.9880. In part, the reversal of the Friday rally is also in play as European indices closed strongly before the late turnaround and selloff in Wall Street.