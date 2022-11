German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

There's not a whole lot to work with as we get into European morning trade, with light changes all around. S&P 500 futures are down just 4 points, or 0.1%, with equities looking to the US midterms and inflation data later this week for clues. That said, bond yields have quietly inched higher with 10-year Treasury yields up another 1 bps today to 4.22% at the moment.