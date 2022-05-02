  • Economic confidence 105.0
  • Prior 108.5; revised to 106.7
  • Industrial confidence 7.9
  • Prior 10.4; revised to 9.0
  • Services confidence 13.5
  • Prior 14.4; revised to 13.6

Euro area economic sentiment continues to fall further as the Russia-Ukraine conflict weighs on sentiment mostly, alongside a related spike in commodity prices. The industrial sector is hit the hardest while retail confidence is also seen slipping from -2.4 in March to -4.3 in April. Meanwhile, selling price expectations among manufacturers rose to an all-time high of 60.8 - up from 57.2 in March. That's not quite a bright development on the  inflation  front.

EZ economic confidence 05-2022