Prior -1.8%

Industrial production -2.0% vs -1.1% y/y expected

Prior -0.8%

Industrial output in the euro area rose slightly in April as the production of energy rose by 5.4%, intermediate goods by 0.7%, non-durable consumer goods by 0.4% and durable consumer goods by 0.2%, while production of capital goods fell by 0.2%. It is a bit of a lagging/minor release as the focus stays on the inflation outlook in the months ahead for now.