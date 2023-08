Prior 50.9

Manufacturing PMI 43.7 vs 42.6 expected

Prior 42.7

Composite PMI 47.0 vs 48.5 expected

Prior 48.6

The services and composite readings are at 30-month and 33-month lows respectively. That is the key thing to note as the euro area economy is slumping further in August. The ECB is going to have a tough job to balance out the narrative ahead of next month now. Days like these are the best meme days: