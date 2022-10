Prior -€34.0 billion

Soaring energy prices continue to take a toll on overall trade conditions in the euro area, as we see the region post a record trade deficit of over €50 billion (non-seasonally adjusted) in August. Exports of goods to the rest of the world were up 24.0% relative to a year ago, touching €231.1 billion but imports from the rest of the world were up 53.6% in that same period to €282.1 billion. The year-to-date details: