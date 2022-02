Prior +1.0%

Retail sales +2.0% vs +5.1% y/y expected

Prior +7.8%

Euro area retail sales were much weaker than estimated in December as rising consumer inflation may be starting to take a toll on spending/consumption despite it being the Christmas shopping season. Retail sales of non-food products fell by 5.2% on the month while internet sales were seen down 3.9% on the month.