The dollar is slightly on the backfoot today but is keepng within the confines of recent price action at least. Markets are settling in and it looks like we are in for some choppiness ahead of the US jobs report on Friday.

The White House has already alluded to labour market conditions "cooling off" and that might be a hint that traders are working with ahead of the key risk event. In any case, the slightly better risk mood - at least for now - is also helping to give major currencies a bit more of a boost against the greenback. That said, equities are still in a tricky spot as noted here earlier.

Looking ahead, inflation will be the big topic in Europe as we will be getting the August figures for France and overall Eurozone. All that before the ADP jobs report later in North America trading.

0600 GMT - Germany July import price index

0645 GMT - France Q2 final GDP figures

0645 GMT - France August preliminary CPI figures

0755 GMT - Germany August unemployment change, rate

0800 GMT - Switzerland August Credit Suisse investor sentiment

0900 GMT - Eurozone August preliminary CPI figures

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 26 August

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.