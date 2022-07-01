Things are not boding well for risk sentiment again as we look towards European trading today.

Month-end and quarter-end flows may have muddied the picture earlier in the week until yesterday, but we are seeing more of the same with stock futures pointing lower. Treasury yields are also descending further and that is lighting a fire under the yen with USD/JPY slipping all the way back to 135.00 today. The weekly close will be interesting with the potential for a reversal candle in sight.

Elsewhere, the aussie and kiwi look poised for another leg lower against the dollar as the technicals start to crack. I shared the charts and levels to watch out for earlier here.

Looking ahead, we'll have a couple of data releases in Europe to move things along with Eurozone inflation the key release. That said, it might not matter too much if markets are distracted by another potential bloodbath before the long weekend.

0715 GMT - Spain June manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland June manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy June manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France June final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany June final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone June final manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - UK May mortgage approvals, credit data

0900 GMT - Eurozone June preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.