Economic confidence 99.9 vs 97.0 expected

Prior 95.8; revised to 97.1

Industrial confidence 1.3 vs -0.6 expected

Prior -1.5; revised to -0.6

Services confidence 10.7 vs 7.9 expected

Prior 6.3; revised to 7.7

Euro area economic sentiment continues to improve further to start the new year but that comes after a less harsh winter, which may provide a bit of a false dawn. If inflation data comes in more sticky like what we saw with Spain earlier, expect the optimism to fade quickly especially if the ECB continues to double down on its hawkish rhetoric.