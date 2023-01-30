  • Economic confidence 99.9 vs 97.0 expected
  • Prior 95.8; revised to 97.1
  • Industrial confidence 1.3 vs -0.6 expected
  • Prior -1.5; revised to -0.6
  • Services confidence 10.7 vs 7.9 expected
  • Prior 6.3; revised to 7.7

Euro area economic sentiment continues to improve further to start the new year but that comes after a less harsh winter, which may provide a bit of a false dawn. If inflation data comes in more sticky like what we saw with Spain earlier, expect the optimism to fade quickly especially if the ECB continues to double down on its hawkish rhetoric.