Prior -1.2%; revised to -1.0%

Retail sales -0.9% vs -0.7% y/y expected

Prior -3.7%; revised to -3.2%

Euro area retail sales rise in July but slightly weaker than estimated, with the details showing that the volume of retail trade increased by 0.4% for automotive fuels and by 0.1% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it decreased by 0.4% for non-food products.