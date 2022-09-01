- Prior 6.6%
Euro area unemployment keeps steady at record lows in July, matching estimates. The energy crisis is still the main problem and with recession risks looming, we'll have to see how that impacts employment conditions in the months ahead.
Euro area unemployment keeps steady at record lows in July, matching estimates. The energy crisis is still the main problem and with recession risks looming, we'll have to see how that impacts employment conditions in the months ahead.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read