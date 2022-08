Prior 6.6%

Apologies for the late post, a bit of a slight technical delay. Anyway, the data here continues to reaffirm that labour market conditions are holding up in Europe for the time being. However, as recession risks rise, it will be important to note how big the impact will spill over to labour market conditions. In my view, that will be the real amplifier for how bad economic conditions will be as Europe braces itself for a major economic slowdown going into year-end.