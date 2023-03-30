Prior -19.1

Economic confidence 99.3 vs 99.8 expected

Prior 99.7; revised to 99.6

Industrial confidence -0.2 vs 0.2 expected

Prior 0.5

Services confidence 9.4 vs 10.3 expected

Prior 9.5; revised to 9.4

The drop in economic sentiment owes to a setback in industrial confidence, owing to a drop decline in managers’ production expectations and to a slight deterioration in their assessments of the current level of overall order books. Meanwhile, the recovery in consumer confidence also comes to a halt after five months of improvement.