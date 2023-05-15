  • Prior +1.5%
  • Industrial production -1.4% vs +0.9% y/y expected
  • Prior +2.0%

At first glance, this seems to be a big miss but the devil is in the details. The sharp plunge in industrial output largely comes from a fall in capital goods production (-15.4%), but it may appear to be a one-off adjustment on the part of Ireland's stats office. They reviewed their methodology for calculating the seasonal adjustment for industrial output and that saw a 26.3% monthly drop (26.1% annual drop) in production.

Other components also declined but not as badly with intermediate goods (-1.8%), energy (-0.9%), and non-durable consumer goods (-0.8%) all falling and only durable consumer goods (+2.8%) observing an increase in output in March.

