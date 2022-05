Prior +1.1%

PPI +36.8% vs +36.2% y/y expected

Prior +31.4%; revised to +31.5%

Producer prices in the euro area continue to skyrocket with the details showing increases of 11.1% on the month in the energy sector, 2.8% for intermediate goods, 2.4% for non-durable consumer goods, and 0.8% for capital goods and durable consumer goods. Give me an I. Give me an N. Give me an F. You get the picture.