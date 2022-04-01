Prior +5.9%

Core CPI +3.0% vs +3.1% y/y expected

Prior +2.7%

Euro area inflation hits another record high, with a big surge in March as energy prices are the main culprit. That said, the details also show that inflation in food prices, services and durable goods all also above the 2% mark - suggesting that price growth is rather broad and not just exclusively due to higher fuel/oil prices.

This continues to leave the ECB in a dilemma with the worst likely yet to come, though policymakers are unlikely to do anything about it for now.