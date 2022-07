Prior -€5.76 billion; revised to -€3.9 billion

The euro area current account deficit remains in May with the non-seasonally adjusted reading seen widening further to a €15.4 billion deficit from €5.4 billion in April. This is quite a negative factor for the regional outlook and for the euro itself, as the fortunes have turned amid a surge in import prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. For some context, the bloc's current account surplus was roughly €27 billion in May last year.