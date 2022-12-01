Eurozone manufacturing activity continues to contract further in November, albeit at a slower pace than in October at least. Output and new orders were both seen declining again, while inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term pressures eased in part due to weaker demand and also reduced strain on suppliers. This is a theme that is seen across all the individual country reports today. S&P Global notes that:

“The PMI signals some welcome moderation in the intensity of the eurozone manufacturing downturn in November, which will support hopes that the region many not be facing a winter downturn as severe as previously anticipated by many. However, the survey’s production index continuing to run at one of the lowest levels recorded over the past decade. At these levels the survey is indicative of a marked annualised rate of contraction of approximately 4%. While official manufacturing data have been more buoyant – and more volatile – in recent months, such weak PMI readings have always been followed by commensurate steep declines in the official statistics.

“There also seems to be no immediate respite in sight for the plight of manufacturers, given that order books continue to deteriorate at a worryingly steep pace, contracting at a far faster rate than firms are cutting production. Inventories of unsold stock are therefore rising further and follow on from the largest build-up of finished goods inventories in the quarter century history of the survey in recent months. Such a stock build-up will inevitably be followed by further production capacity cuts, absent a revival in demand.

“A consequence of the recent inventory build-up and softening of demand has been a major pull-back in purchases of inputs by manufacturers, which has in turn taken pressure off supply chains. Supplier delivery times lengthened in November to the smallest extent since August 2020, and are now even improving in Germany. This improvement in supply is an important signal of a shift from a sellers’ to a buyers’ market, and is hence being accompanied by a significant cooling of industrial price pressures.

“Looking ahead, future output expectations have picked up slightly on improved supply chain and energy market signals, the latter buoyed by warmer than usual autumn weather, but confidence remains amongst the lowest seen over the past decade. How manufacturers fare over the winter months will of course be conditional to a large extent on the weather, with any cold snaps likely to fuel concerns over energy resources and potentially hitting production and supply chains further.”