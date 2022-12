Prior +0.9%; revised to +0.8%

Industrial output +3.4% vs +3.4% y/y expected

Prior +4.9%; revised to +5.1%

Looking at the details, it was a widespread drag in terms of industrial output as we saw a decline in intermediate goods (-1.3%), energy (-3.9%), capital goods (-0.6%), and durable consumer goods (-1.9%) on the month.