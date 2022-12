Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.8%

Retail sales -2.7% vs -2.6% y/y expected

Prior -0.6%; revised to 0.0%

Euro area retail sales were weaker than anticipated in October but that comes after a bit of a positive revision for September. In any case, the dip continues to highlight weakening demand conditions - which has become more prevalent in Q4, suggesting that a recession is likely in the works.