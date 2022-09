GDP +4.1% vs +3.9% y/y second estimate

A positive revision shows that the euro area economy expanded stronger than estimated in Q2, as household spending helped to bolster growth conditions in the previous quarter. Looking at the details, Germany registered no growth, France expanded by 0.5% and both Italy and Spain grew by 1.1% on the quarter. That said, the data here won't be of much comfort considering the bleak outlook in the region ahead of the winter months amid the energy crisis.