The dollar is looking more sluggish across the board, failing to find any real footing on the day. The euro has now moved up by 0.6% to 1.1150 against the greenback, its highest since 1 March. Of note, price is testing the 50.0 retracement level of the swing move lower from February to March:

A push above that will pave the way for a move towards 1.1200 and potentially the 100-day moving average (red line) @ 1.1251 currently. Part of the move in the euro today can be attributed to some eager market pricing after the surging inflation numbers from Spain and German states earlier.

The market is thinking this will lead to a more aggressive ECB but quite honestly, I don't see that being the case.

But in general, the dollar is also struggling a little across the board. Most notably, USD/JPY is still down 1% to 121.60 but keeping above its 200-hour moving average as highlighted earlier here.

GBP/USD is up 0.4% to 1.3140 while AUD/USD is still looking to try and keep a push above 0.7500 for the time being.