Snippet from ING on the euro, arguing that the rise for the euro is not being driven by factors associated with the single currency, leaving it vulnerable.

The euro has still failed to show any substantial idiosyncratic bullish push

This is hardly surprising given the still very challenging outlook for the eurozone and elevated uncertainty about the energy crisis heading into the cold months

EUR/USD recovery is looking quite fragile, which means that any slight dollar recovery could trigger a wider correction in the pair

We still see a high risk of a return to 0.9500 over the coming weeks

EUR has risen alongside other FX against the dollar this week, and equities, gold and more: