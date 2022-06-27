The chart of the euro is starting to look like a double bottom.

Just ahead is the 55-dma at 1.0619.

The US dollar is broadly soft today but the euro and pound are particularly strong. I'm a bit wary of price action this late in the month and without a clear catalyst. German yields have risen 9.5 bps today compared to 5.7 bps in the US so there's some spread support but that's thin pickings.

Europe continues to face down a potential disaster with Russia natural gas imports severely curbed and a portion of US LNG exports offline.