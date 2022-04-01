Credit Suisse Research summarizes its tactical bias on EUR/USD and USD/JPY in Q2.

Our expected EURUSD range for Q2 is 1.0750 – 1.1400, targeting 1.0800 for end-Q2, keeping a quarterly range downgrade we have had in place since 2021. Levels above 1.1300 represent good entry levels for fresh shorts from a quarterly risk-return perspective," CS notes.

"For USDJPY, the test of the BOJ’s YCC commitment likely makes the Q2 range as wide as 118.00 – 130.00, with our old end-Q1 target now the base and our current 123.75 target as a pivot point," CS adds.

