Bank of America Global Research discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and sees a scope for a bottom pattern in the making.

"We continue to view the 1.08s as a place where the euro has a chance of bottoming or staging a larger bounce than most may anticipate. We do not see a bottom yet and remain on watch for one," BofA notes.

"Since 1999 in April the euro had little seasonal tendency, it was weaker in May 61% of the time and stronger in June 61% of the time," BofA adds.

