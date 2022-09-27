European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen
- Spoke to Danish PM Frederiksen on Nord Stream sabotage action
- Paramount to now investigate Nord Stream incidents, get full clarity on events
- Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response
---
Watch out for developments on how the US and Europe will respond to Putin's escalation of his war on Europe.