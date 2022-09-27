European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen

Spoke to Danish PM Frederiksen on Nord Stream sabotage action

Paramount to now investigate Nord Stream incidents, get full clarity on events

Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response

Related to this:

Nord Stream operator says three offshore pipelines have sustained "unprecedented" damages

Watch out for developments on how the US and Europe will respond to Putin's escalation of his war on Europe.