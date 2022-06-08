CNBC with this:
- Even if oil hits $150 a barrel, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic predicts stocks will reclaim 2022 highs
Kolanovic being a stock bull is not news. On higher oil prices:
- “There could be some potential further spikes in oil, especially given... the situation in Europe and the war. So, we wouldn’t be surprised,”
- “But it could be a short-lived spike and eventually, sort of, normalize.”
On equites, Kolanovic tips the S&P to end the year back around 4,800
- “We don’t think investors will stick in cash for the next 12 months, you know, waiting for this recession,”
- “If we continue to see [the] consumer, especially on the services side holding up — which we do expect — then we think investors will gradually come back into equity markets.”
